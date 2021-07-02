AGF Investments Inc. Has $69.23 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,704 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $69,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.36. 137,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,997. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $125.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 561.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

