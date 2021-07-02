Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.63). Sabre posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 114,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. Sabre has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.