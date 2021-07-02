easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

