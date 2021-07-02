easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

