Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Billion Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664,540 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,179,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.73. 44,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $140.90 and a one year high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

