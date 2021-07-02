Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $151,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,291,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,470,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,042,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,870,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

BAM traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $51.26. 166,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,564. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

