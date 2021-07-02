Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report sales of $263.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.10 million and the highest is $264.72 million. Cognex reported sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 16.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 551.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 96,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.47. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,332. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

