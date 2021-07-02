MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 2.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.77. 2,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $543.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

