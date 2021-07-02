Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.44. 1,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,937. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

