Friess Associates LLC Sells 12,373 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

