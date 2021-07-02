Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 243,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

TIGO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

