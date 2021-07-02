Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 3.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after buying an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after buying an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 277,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,529. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

