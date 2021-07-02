Park Capital Group Acquires New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Park Capital Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 7.5% of Park Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.65. 15,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,920. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

