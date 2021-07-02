Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Reduced by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for about 1.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 375,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.