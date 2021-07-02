Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 6.1% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD remained flat at $$24.48 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,198. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

