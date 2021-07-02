Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,896. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

