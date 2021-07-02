Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.24

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 142418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.