Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

