Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Up 2.7%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. 2,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.