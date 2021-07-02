TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.