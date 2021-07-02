Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. The stock has a market cap of $440.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

