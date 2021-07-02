31,949 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 127,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 300.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

