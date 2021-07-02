Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 901 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 566,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after buying an additional 216,983 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 190,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,643. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

