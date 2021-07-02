Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.9% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.