Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 539.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,141,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $4,779,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock traded up $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,539.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,818. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

