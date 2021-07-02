Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.16. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

