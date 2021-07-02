Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

