Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $67.33

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. 657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in ALLETE by 220.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

