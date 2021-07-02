Shard Reaches Market Cap of $6.54 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Shard has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $15,281.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

