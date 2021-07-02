Pirate Chain Price Tops $2.20 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00006537 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $403.17 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00344588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00138004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00182772 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,561,391 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.