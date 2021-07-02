$186.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $186.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.92 million to $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.