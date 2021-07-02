Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Haverty Furniture Companies makes up about 1.7% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,258. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $765.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.