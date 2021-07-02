Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $56,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,409 shares of company stock worth $2,346,188. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $115.70. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,318. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

