Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Avalara by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,486. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

