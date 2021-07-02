Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 60.7% in June

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 6,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,948. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.