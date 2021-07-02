Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 60.7% in June

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 6,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,948. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

