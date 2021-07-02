Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 124,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,386. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

