Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

