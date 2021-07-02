Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 48,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

