Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 308.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

