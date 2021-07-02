Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 7,516 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $112,876,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $79.35. 154,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

