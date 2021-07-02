Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,450.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$20.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
