Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,450.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$20.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

