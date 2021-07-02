QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.6% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

