Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

