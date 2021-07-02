Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Masco accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Masco stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 41,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

