Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $484,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,667 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,704,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 385,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,992,688. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.