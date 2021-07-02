Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of BBBY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

