Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 831 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $62.37. 16,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,720. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.