Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $110.62. 1,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,162. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.71. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

