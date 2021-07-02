Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.78. 298,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

