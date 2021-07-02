Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.