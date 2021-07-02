Greenline Partners LLC Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

SU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 218,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

